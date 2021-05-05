GOP megadonor warns Josh Hawley: You are going to 'marginalize' yourself with your extremism
On CNN Tuesday, Dan Eberhardt, a wealthy Republican megadonor, warned Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that his refusal to apologize for his role in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol is a dead-end for his political career.

"So, Dan, you know, you supported, of course, Senator Josh Hawley in the past," said anchor Erin Burnett. "But you were disappointed in him after January 6th. Today you say he doesn't regret his actions on that day. And he's raised $3 million in the first three months of this year. A lot of money. And Marjorie Taylor Greene raising about the same amount as well. What do you make of that, and are you going to continue to support Hawley?"

"Well, I'm not ready to denounce Hawley, but I'm really looking for other people to support," said Eberhardt. "I think that this idea that the people that run to the furthest right in the party are the ones that reap the financial rewards of the next fundraising quarter is really, you know, a cause for concern and something that's going to lead to the Republican Party being marginalized in the medium term."

"It's a shame to me that the folks in the center-right, that have clear conservative voices but common sense approaches to things, are being marginalized and that the financial rewards are going to those in the furthest part of the party," added Eberhardt. "To me that's a recipe for electoral loss and losing in 2022. I would like to see, you know, more fundraising prowess on those in the center right. And I think folks like Josh Hawley are going to marginalize themselves with their actions even if they do have an enhanced fundraising base."

