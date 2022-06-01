Republicans held secret meetings in May with right-wing think tanks to plan 2023 Biden investigations
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The far-right is already planning strategies for investigating the Biden administration under the assumption that Republicans will win the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Axios reported Tuesday on a two-day retreat held on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

"If the GOP wins control in the midterms, leaders want to kick off high-profile investigations as soon as the new Congress is seated. Republicans plan to draw on investigative power from allies across Washington," Axios reported. "The retreat was hosted by the Heritage Foundation, the Conservative Partnership Institute and the American Accountability Foundation, a nonprofit run by Trump administration alumni that's dogged Biden nominees with independent investigative work."

American Accountability Foundation founder Tom Jones, who was legislator director for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and led opposition research for the presidential campaign of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), was happy with the retreat.

"We are pleased we brought together senior staff and leading outside researchers to focus on enhancing oversight skills, particularly since we're expecting increased oversight opportunities in the future," Jones said.

Mike Howell, who leads oversight efforts at the Heritage Foundation, said Republicans wanted vengeance for oversight of the Trump administration and "are now chomping at the bit to deploy these skills that they've learned back at the Biden administration."

"What's going to happen next Congress is, you've got to do four years of oversight in two years. That's going to be an immense lift, and it means that they cannot wait to get these committees situated," he told Axios.

Read the full report.

SmartNews