‘What a humiliating self-own’: GOP brutally mocked for their ‘sad’ President’s Day attack on Biden

In commemoration of President's Day, the official Twitter account for the Republican National Committee posted an image disparaging President Joe Biden.
The image wished past U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Calvin Coolidge, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump a happy President's Day -- but in the middle of the image was a picture of Biden with a mask on with the caption, "Not You."
But in the comment thread beneath the tweet, critics of the GOP thought the tweet was childish.
What a humiliating self-own. Delete your account.
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) February 21, 2022
Twice president vs twice impeached pic.twitter.com/W3BkfL8ILm
— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) February 21, 2022
Every time I think @GOP can't get more childish, petty, and ridiculous, damn if they don't go and prove me wrong.🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/eIqTldQw0N
— David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) February 21, 2022
Every day, the @GOP does or says something to make me feel really good about my decision two years ago to leave the Republican Party. Every single day. https://t.co/d0J5Rc2XLe
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 21, 2022
The best part is you had to pick 8 of the best Republican presidents and you picked two who were impeached and two who were one term.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 21, 2022
This is mostly juvenile and vulgar. But we are on the verge of war in Europe. It would be good if elected Republicans, GOP candidates, those who've served in Republican administrations--made it clear @GOP does not speak for what remains of a decent and patriotic Republican Party. https://t.co/78YSTmEYdS
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 21, 2022
Always keepin it classy, that @GOP.
Besides, if Abraham Lincoln were alive today they’d have censured him and called him a RINO. pic.twitter.com/QTSTP8c67j
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 21, 2022
Abe Lincoln must be turning in his grave seeing what happened to the GOP.
— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 21, 2022
The @GOP has become a cesspool of grifting miscreants… classless, bitter, & desperate.
Take it to “Truth” Social.#HappyPresidentsDay https://t.co/CiTLpsOSTv
— Jude (@jlhulsman) February 21, 2022