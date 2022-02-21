‘What a humiliating self-own’: GOP brutally mocked for their ‘sad’ President’s Day attack on Biden

In commemoration of President's Day, the official Twitter account for the Republican National Committee posted an image disparaging President Joe Biden.

The image wished past U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Calvin Coolidge, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump a happy President's Day -- but in the middle of the image was a picture of Biden with a mask on with the caption, "Not You."

But in the comment thread beneath the tweet, critics of the GOP thought the tweet was childish.










