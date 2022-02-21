‘What a humiliating self-own’: GOP brutally mocked for their ‘sad’ President’s Day attack on Biden

That could help Carone if she survives a primary against multiple opponents, one of whom she is already calling a "traitor."

As Politico's Brittany Gibson reported, Carone became a national figure of fascination during her appearance accompanying Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who felt compelled to reach over and try and reel her in as she tried to state her case about election fraud.

In one memorable exchange that went viral, she told Rep. Steven Johnson (R), "I know what I saw. And I signed something saying if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?”

After Carone testified, Dominion was forced to put out a statement saying she was “hired through a staffing agency for one day to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks.”

Attempting to quiet her, they also issued a cease and desist letter stating, "Without a shred of corroborating evidence, you have claimed that you witnessed several different versions of voter fraud — ranging from one story involving a van, to other accusations that votes were counted multiple times. You published these statements even though you knew all along that your attacks on Dominion have no basis in reality.”

As Politico is reporting she is using her notoriety to run for political office and could possibly be elected --without Trump's endorsement.

"The 35-year-old Carone has the support of other leading election deniers and provocateurs, including Rudy Giuliani and My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell, who claims to have spent $25 million promoting election fraud conspiracies since 2020," the report states before adding, "She also has the endorsement of the Macomb County Republican Party in her bid for a suburban Detroit-based, open state House seat. The Republican-oriented district voted for Trump in the last two presidential elections."

Political consultant Mark Brewer, who served as the head of the Democratic Party in Michigan suggested that no one count her out despite her history.

"A lot of the Republican base here, particularly in Macomb County, believes Trump should have been elected, the election was stolen, there should be an audit — I mean, the whole story. And that’ll be what Carone will play to," he explained. "A lot of Republican primary voters believe in the big lie … if she gets through a primary, she could win.”

In a hands-off statement on Carrone's chances, Gus Portela, the communications director for Michigan GOP claimed, "The Republican Party’s welcoming of any candidate and, of course, ultimately the voters decide what happens in the specific primaries. Look, we’re just excited as to the number of candidates that we’re seeing."

You can view an excerpt of Carrone's testimony, as well as the SNL parody, below.







