CNN hosts mock GOP strategist for repeatedly refusing to say if he still backs Trump

Last week after Donald Trump's infamous dinner with Kanye West and his white nationalist, Holocaust-denying friend Nick Fuentes, GOP strategist John Brabender said he was reserving judgement on his support for Trump unless he came out and apologized (he didn't). Now that Trump seemingly called for the "termination" of the U.S. Constitution, CNN asked him where he stands now.

In his answer, Brabender said he "strongly" disagreed with Trump, but he wondered why Trump is "going down these paths" just weeks after announcing he's running for president in 2024.

"Maybe because he believes them, John!" CNN's Alisyn Camerota shot back. "The reason he's going down these paths is he must really believe them and not believe in democracy, but believe in autocracy."

"Are you ready to walk away?" Camerota asked.

Brabender continued to harp on Trump's "horrible messaging" but didn't directly answer Camerota's question. Camerota again asked Brabender if he'd give Trump his support in 2024, but he was still evasive.

"I'll take that as a maybe," Camerota said mockingly.

"I think you made four, five passes at does he have your support and we didn't get an answer," added CNN host Victor Blackwell.

Watch the exchange below or at this link.