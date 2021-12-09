WATCH: GOP governor goes off on Trump for his destructive ego at Joe Biden’s democracy summit

While many Republican elected officials cower in fear of Donald Trump, the popular Republican governor of Vermont didn't pull punches during a virtual address to President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy.

"Just eleven months ago, for example, we saw our president fuel a campaign to undermine and try to overturn the results of a free, fair, and legal election," Gov. Phil Scott said.

"The election was overseen by nonpartisan officials across the country and validated by governors of both political parties — which proved the system worked and the values of democracy prevailed when tested," he explained.

"Yet, we can't lose sight of the fact that one person's ego led us to a very low moment in American history," he said.

While Trump only received 30.8% of the vote in Vermont in 2020, Scott was elected to a third term as governor after winning 68.8% of the vote.

Scott has had harsh words for Trump before.

"What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest – it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy," Scott posted to social media on Jan. 6.

"Make no mistake, the President of the United States is responsible for this event. President Trump has orchestrated a campaign to cause an insurrection that overturns the results of a free, fair and legal election," he charged. "There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history."



"Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress," Scott added.

Watch: