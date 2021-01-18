'I don't know what treason is’: Trump rioter arrested after incriminating herself on Instagram

University of Kentucky student from West Virginia who was caught in video inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 is now facing multiple charges, WCHS reports.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property (under $1,000).

According to the complaint filed against her, Courtright had posted multiple videos to social media showing her inside the Capitol, some of which have since been deleted. One photo posted to Instagram shows her the Capitol with the caption, "can't wait to tell my grandkids I was here." Other photos from security footage show Courtright inside the Capitol carrying a "Members Only" sign up a set of stairs before a law enforcement officer takes it away from her.

Screenshots show a series of direct messages between Courtright and a witness, where Courtright says the riot "wasn't like the news said," adding that she "thought it was cool," and "idk what treason is" after the witness told her what she did was treason.

The University of Kentucky's student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, did a story on Courtright's involvement in the riot, which prompted a student to start a petition to have Courtright expelled. As of this writing, the petition has just over 2,000 signatures.