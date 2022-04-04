Zelensky's begs the Grammys to help tell Ukraine's story: Do anything 'but not silence'

A pre-taped video from Kyiv on Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the crowd at the Grammys that the musicians of the world cannot stay silent at a time of such horror.

“The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelensky said. “Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died, and we will never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters but alive. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.”



He went on to say that in Ukraine, their pop singers and musicians are suiting up to defend the country.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them,” Zelenskyy went on. "But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV. But not silence.”

