Grand jury delays in Trump's hush money case likely don't mean much: legal experts
Donald Trump in Waco (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro for AFP)

The Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in the case against former President Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money case got an unexpected shout-out Wednesday.

The grand jury got high marks from, Trump, the target of the investigation himself.

The former president gave the jurors plaudits even though details of the probe are confidential under grand jury protocol.

“I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN IN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE,” Trump wrote in an all-caps post on his Truth Social website.

IN OTHER NEWS: Tense moment unfolds as Dem clashes with Marjorie Taylor Greene over Nashville school shooting

"THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!"

All indications are that Trump’s praise for the grand jurors is the result of his belief that the intermittent nature of the investigation means that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has a week case.

That belief may be misguided, according to a New York Law Journal report in which several former prosecutors expressed the view that the on-again, off-again nature of the probe says more about how grand juries operate than the strength of Bragg’s case.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a former Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Manhattan DA’s Office told the publication that the “grand jury works in fits and starts.”

READ MORE: Trump busted by CNN fact checker for telling a 'story that cannot possibly be true'

“It’s not like a trial where it goes in a particular schedule or a particular order,” Agnifilo said.

John Moscow, who served in the Manhattan DA’s Office for 30 years, said bringing together 23 jurors presents challenges.

“Anyone who’s ever tried to plan a party would understand,” Moscow said.

Bragg has reportedly been nearing a decision on whether to indict Trump for weeks, but that decision may not happen until later next month at the earliest. The grand jury is scheduled to go on break after meeting twice next week.

The grand jury isn’t expected to hear evidence on the Trump case until after it returns from break, CNN reports.

SmartNews