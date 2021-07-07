WATCH: Anti-mask protesters who took over Utah school board meeting in Jan. 6-style siege charged

Eleven anti-mask protesters are facing criminal charges for disrupting a Utah school board meeting in May, in an incident that one local official compared to the Capitol insurrection.

The protesters took over the microphone following a public comment period during the May 4 Granite School District board meeting, which was broadcast online, with dozens shouting "No more masks! No more masks!"

Some protesters aggressively came to the front of the room, grabbing equipment and shouting at board members directly. After the board adjourned the meeting for safety reasons, the protesters claimed they would hold their own vote to overturn the district's policy requiring students to wear masks.

"They came in and took the spots on the stand and held a mock meeting for several minutes before they left the building," district spokesman Ben Horsley later told the Salt Lake Tribune, comparing the protest to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots. School officials had to be escorted to their cars by police, but damage was limited to board members' nameplates.

The 11 protesters, many of whom aren't affiliated with the school district, now face charges of disorderly conduct and disrupting a public meeting, punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

In a statement to Salt Lake City's Fox affiliate, which published the charged protesters' names, Horsely said: "While there was a police presence at the meeting, the decision was made in advance to be non-confrontational unless the situation became violent. Regardless, there are repercussions for these actions and the board was unable to conduct it's business as a result of these disruptive criminal actions. The board and district encourage civil discourse as we model appropriate behavior for our children and students."

