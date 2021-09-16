'Cut him off now!' Newsmax host goes berserk on Army veteran after he mildly criticizes Trump

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield became irate and cut the feed of a U.S. veteran after he offered mild criticism of former President Donald Trump.

The confrontation was flagged by Jason Campbell of Media Matters.

During a discussion about the war in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Army veteran Joe Saboe explained that "multiple" presidents made mistakes throughout the duration of the conflict.

"I can tell you this didn't happen under President Trump," Stinchfield advised. "And I know there's a lot of people on the left that want to try to blame President Trump. He wanted out of Afghanistan real bad. He was real frustrated not being able to get out. But he didn't pull out because he knew this would happen."

"With due respect," Saboe interrupted, "veterans -- I'm being one, right -- our friends are over there. We followed this closely for multiple administrations and we know the Trump administration's efforts here fairly weak, that they were trying to limit the number of people that would get out so there was coordination problems for a long time."

"Cut him off!" Stinchfield yelled at the control room. "Cut him off now! Cut him off now! You're not going to blame this on President Trump on my show! That's not happening!"

"God bless you for being a veteran. God bless you for trying to get Americans out," he continued. "But don't come on this program and take the talking points of the left and blame President Trump! That's not helping anybody! The Biden administration screwed this up from the very start! You know it! I know it! The country knows it!"

Stinchfield added: "I'm mad about that, man. I really am."

