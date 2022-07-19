Right-wing Newsmax host vanishes from airwaves and jokes about reality TV tryout
Grant Stinchfield (NRA TV/screen grab)

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield has vanished without explanation from the channel's airwaves.

The former NRATV host lost his prime-time program in a shakeup to make room for Greta Van Susteren, who got the 6 p.m. slot, while former White House press secretary Sean Spicer moved to 5 p.m. and former Fox News commentator Eric Bolling got Stinchfield's 8 p.m. slot, reported The Daily Beast.

Stinchfield told a fan last month that he was still in talks with Newsmax, which had indicated he would move to weekends, but he hasn't been seen on air since June 12 and posted a video of himself jokingly trying out for "Dancing With The Stars" on his Instagram account.

“I have no idea why @newsmax would cancel me!" he posted. "Look at this talent! @dancingwiththestars hit me up. My buddy @seanmspicer can be used as a reference! #dancingwiththestars (forced to post this, lost a bet!).”

IN OTHER NEWS: Secret Service can't find missing Jan. 6 texts — and likely never will

The gun-loving commentator declined to comment for The Daily Beast report and instead mocked the site's coverage of his conspiracy theories and other on-air activity, but Newsmax insiders said "he was not happy" about losing his show -- while they were "not surprised" by the move.

"His show regularly had bad ratings despite having great producers on the team," one source said. "His show just came off as radio on TV which is boring and not compelling.”



Media SmartNews