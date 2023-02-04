Conservatives ridicule Marjorie Taylor Greene for urging 'average Joe' to shoot down balloon

Prominent conservatives are having a field day on social media over Rep. Marjorie Taylor, R-GA, having urged her followers to undertake the physically impossible task of shooting down a spy balloon.

Greene tweeted Friday, "Literally every regular person I know is talking about how to shoot down the Chinese Spy Balloon. It would be great if an average Joe shot it down because China Joe won’t. Regular Americans can do everything better than the government and actually care about our country."

Greene wasn’t the only Republican serving up the bizarre idea, as Raw Story reported . But she was the only person with a Jewish space-laser theory on her resume, and some conservatives weren’t about to let her forget it.

“The responses generally highlighted the near-impossibility of actually hitting the balloon, given its altitude, and mockingly brought up her past comments about outlandish conspiracies,” the Charlotte Observer noted . One tweet of note was addressed to Greene from George a co-founder of The Lincoln Project:

“Sorry, but I don’t think they’re going to lend you the laser.”

MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes stuck with that theme as well:

“Where are the Jewish space lasers when you need them?”

On a more down-to-earth note, the Observer said this, prior to the ballon being shot down over the Atlantic on Saturday:



“The surveillance balloon is estimated to be floating upwards of 60,000 feet in altitude, which is a little over 11 miles. The furthest successful shot ever recorded by a military sniper was roughly 2.14 miles, accomplished in 2017 by a Canadian soldier serving in Iraq. The record for farthest shot ever made with a rifle was set in last September by a team of long-range shooting experts in Wyoming, successfully hitting a target 4.4 miles away.”

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele concurred.