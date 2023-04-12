Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Liz Cheney should face 'serious criminal charges' over role on J6 committee

Liz Cheney should face criminal charges for her role on the Jan. 6 House select committee, Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Tuesday.

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia alleges that Cheney influenced the testimony of a witness who presented damaging evidence against former President Donald Trump.

Cheney, a former Wyoming Republican congresswoman, served as co-chair of the committee investigating the former president’s role in fomenting the insurrection, and Greene said Cheney was “part of the act.”

The basis of Greene’s call for Cheney’s prosecution is a lawsuit filed by attorney Stefan Passantino, who initially represented former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.

Passantino is seeking $67 million damages in his lawsuit against the House in a lawsuit filed Monday that alleges the committee abused its power in its pursuit of a political narrative, according to an article published in The Federalist, a conservative publication that Greene’s tweet links to.

Hutchinson alleged Passantino urged her to skirt questions from the committee and dismissed the attorney with deep ties to the Trump administration shortly before testifying before the committee.

Passantino late last year took a leave of absence from the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich amid allegations he advised Hutchinson to mislead the committee, Bloomberg Law reports.

“Cassidy Hutchinson was part of the act and Liz Cheney should face serious criminal charges,” Greene tweeted.

“The J6 Witch Hunt Committee and their propagandists in the media peddled the huge myth that Cassidy Hutchinson was being “pressured” by her attorney Stefan Passantino to support Trump. This was a lie.”

Greene didn’t specify which laws she believes Cheney may have broken, but said her actions were “illegal.”

She called for Cheney and fellow Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) to be compelled to testify before Congress.

“It turns out Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee were coordinating and “coaching” Hutchinson in secret meetings with fake testimony to turn against her attorney and make President Trump look bad,” Greene said.

“This is a major violation (illegal even) against attorney-client privilege.

“Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, and others should be dragged in front of Congress and be made to answer.”

