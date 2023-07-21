'Abhorrent': Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by Hunter Biden's lawyer after sharing explicit photos
An attorney representing Hunter Biden has filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for displaying naked pictures of him without consent during a congressional hearing, calling it "a new level of abhorrent behavior," USA TODAY reported on Friday.

"The lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told the Office of Congressional Ethics in a letter that the Georgia Republican’s 'unmoored verbal abuses and attacks on Biden represented numerous ethics violations,'" reported Bart Jansen.

"Lowell previously complained in April about Greene over alleged defamation, false allegations, publication of private photos and 'bizarre dissemination of conspiracy theories about Mr. Biden and members of his family.'"

The picture was shown during a hearing into the tax charges against Hunter Biden, who recently filed a guilty plea in exchange for a deal after an extensive investigation by David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware. Republicans have produced whistleblowers alleging that the Justice Department interfered to prevent more serious charges.

Weiss, a Trump appointee, has said this was not the case, and the whistleblowers even contradicted themselves in their written testimony.

This is not the only case of Greene broadcasting Hunter Biden's nude photos; she also blasted them out in an email to supporters.

Some analysts have speculated whether this may have resulted in the pictures being disseminated to children, although there is no evidence this is the case, and Greene's email was disclaimed that parental discretion is advised.

Greene, who was infamous for previously pushing QAnon conspiracy theories before being elected to Congress but later disavowed them, was stripped of her committee assignments in the last Congress over social media activity in which she endorsed killing prominent Democrats.

However, the GOP restored her assignments after taking the House majority last year. More recently, she was booted from the far-right House Freedom Caucus, partly because of conflict with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and partly due to fears she is too close to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

