Texas Gov. Abbott begs for out-of-state medical staff -- and asks hospitals to postpone elective surgeries
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who earlier this year signed a bill banning local governments from enacting mask mandates and vaccine mandates, is now taking extraordinary measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic in his state.

Via the New York Times' Jesus Jiménez, Abbott announced on Monday that he will have staffing agencies look for out-of-state medical personnel to help Texas hospitals deal with a surge in COVID cases.

Additionally, Abbott is asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective surgeries until the crisis has abated.

Despite taking such drastic measures, there is still no indication that Abbott will allow schools in the state to mandate students and teachers wear masks to slow the spread of the disease.

