Greg Abbott is learning now that 'a mask is a lot cheaper than Regeneron': FDA adviser

On CNN Tuesday, FDA adviser Dr. Paul Offit weighed in on Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) testing positive for COVID-19.

Host Erin Burnett started out by informing viewers that Abbott "fortunately is fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms at this moment, and getting the full Regeneron treatment."

However, she also argued that his infection comes after months of blocking local municipalities from enacting mask mandates and asked Offit if his positive COVID-19 diagnosis weakens his arguments against taking more preventative measures against the disease.

"I wish Governor Abbott a speedy recovery, but I'm sure he's learning now masks are a lot cheaper than Regeneron," said Offit. "Why tie the hands of the public health officials behind their back? You have two weapons, one is vaccines and one is masking, and for children under 12 that's the only weapon they have. It seriously weakens his argument."

"It's amazing," said Burnett. "Regeneron is $1500 per dose. He's getting it. Ron DeSantis pushed that as a solution. I guess they think other state taxpayers will pay for it. It's incredible."

Watch below: