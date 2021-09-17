New Lincoln Project ad brutally rips Texas Gov. Abbott's botching of the COVID-19 crisis
Greg Abbott YouTube/screen grab

The Lincoln Project issued a new ad lambasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conservative advocacy group's advertisement notes that Texas is now one of the leading states in COVID-19 deaths, with more than 60,000 fatalities -- which would add up to 3.6 million feet in lumber needed to build their caskets.

"Enough lumber to build a wall 85 miles long," the ad claims. "If Gov. Abbott wants to build a new wall, tell him to stop building this one."

The ad shows a row of caskets arranged to look like the border wall proposed by former president Donald Trump and backed by the GOP governor.

Abbott's Wall www.youtube.com

SmartNews