Texas judge shoots down Gov. Greg Abbott’s 'law that kills': report

A Texas judge on Wednesday ruled that a law championed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) limiting the ability of local communities to pass their own ordinances is unconstitutional, Insider reports.
Abbott in June signed HB 2127, which critics described as a “power grab” aimed at the state’s Democrat-led cities.
A lawsuit filed by the city of Houston filed prompted State District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble’s ruling, the report said.
The controversial law banned local municipalities from establishing their own laws for water breaks for construction workers, which helped it earn the nickname "the law that kills," according to the report.
Insider’s Katie Hawkinson writes that “Texas saw protests from construction workers and their allies who said that an end to local water break mandates would result in more incidents of heat-related illness and death.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner lauded the ruling in a statement in which he called the law an “unwarranted and unconstitutional intrusion into” local communities.
"I am thrilled that Houston, our legal department, and sister cities were able to obtain this victory for Texas cities," Turner said. " HB 2127 was a power grab by the Legislature and an unwarranted and unconstitutional intrusion into local power granted to Houston and other home-rule cities by the Texas Constitution."
The Office of the Attorney General told Insider that it has appealed the ruling.
"While the judge declared HB 2127 unconstitutional, she did not enjoin enforcement of the law by Texans who are harmed by local ordinances, which HB 2127 preempts," Paige Willey, the agency’s director of communications told the news outlet.
"The Office of the Attorney General has also immediately appealed because the ruling is incorrect. This will stay the effect of the court's declaration pending appeal. As a result, HB 2127 will go into effect on September 1."
The Texas AFL-CIO in a statement called the ruling a “HUGE” win for the Lone Star state’s workers.
"This is a HUGE win for the working people of Texas, local govs, and communities across our state," the group said.
"While we expect an appeal, it remains clear this law is an unacceptable infringement on the rights of Texans and cities."