'The mess in Texas': MSNBC anchor Julián Castro explains how Greg Abbott is 'just bad at his job'

Former mayor of San Antonio and Obama cabinet secretary Julián Castro examined the record of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while anchoring MSNBC on Saturday.

Castro guest-hosted "American Voices" for Alicia Menendez, the daughter of Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

"Let's kick off tonight with what's going down in my home state of Texas. It's a level of political theater that you will pay for. And as I tweeted this week, it's yet another example of why Gov. Greg Abbott is simply just bad at his job," he said.

Castro explained Abbott's since-abandoned inspections of commercial trucks at the border.

"As you can imagine, it didn't go well, backing up traffic and disrupting an already strained supply chain. Some truckers say they have to wait more than 30 hours because of that Abbott stunt," he explained. "But the damage is already done, folks. Millions, taken from the Texas economy because of Abbott's stunt."



Castro interviewed Robert Guenther, the chief public policy officer at the International Fresh Produce Association, who described "very, very significant losses."



Castro also interviewed Texan Matthew Dowd, who was chief strategist on George W. Bush's successful 2004 re-election.

Dowd suggested former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) may be able to beat Abbott in November.

"I think he is beatable. On the major parts of our infrastructure, that we all count on, that our leaders are supposed to concentrate on, like electric utilities — which he failed on, as you know, when we all lost power, everyone on this show I think lost power in some way, millions of Texans lost power — and transportation, two of which now he is directly tied because of it or a lack of policy or bad policy of incompetence," Dowd said.

"And that's what I would concentrate on Greg Abbott with, he's incompetent," Dowd charged.

"I mean, great point," Castro replied.

