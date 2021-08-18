Texas school board finds a loophole in Gov. Greg Abbott's order banning mask mandates

A Texas school board has found a loophole in Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates.

The Paris Schools Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to publicly discuss masks, and board members decided to require them as part of the district's dress code -- which they say falls within their authority under Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, reported KXII-TV.

"The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees," the district said in a statement.

The board voted 5-1 to approve the change in the dress code, which now requires masks "for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases," and has the backing of city officials.

"I think as leaders in the community with the best interest in the children masks and social distancing should be highly encouraged amongst staff, teachers and students," said Paris mayor Paula Portugal.

Paris schools begin Thursday, and board members said in a statement that Abbott's Executive Order 38 banning mask mandates does not cover their authority to amend the dress code.

Abbott announced Tuesday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite getting a third shot as a vaccine booster and had received Regeneron as treatment despite being asymptomatic.