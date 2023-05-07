'Loose and dangerous gun laws': Fox News host confronts Texas governor after mall shooting

Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about "loose and dangerous" gun laws in his state.

Following a mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Bream spoke to Abbott about support for gun control legislation.

"As happens with these shootings, it almost immediately turns to the political conversation about gun reforms," the Fox News host said. "One state senator pointing the finger at you and the GOP there in Texas saying there are loose and dangerous gun laws."

Bream pointed to findings from a recent Fox News poll on gun control.

"When you ask people what they would favor, background checks for guns, enforcing existing gun laws, legal age to 21, requiring mental health checks, flagging people for danger to self, all of those score at more than 80 percent," she said. "Are there things that you would consider in Texas or that you think Congress should consider at a federal level along those lines?"

Abbott side-stepped the "loose and dangerous" gun laws in his state.

"At the state level, listen, this is something that we've been grappling with over the past year, and there are some potential easy solutions, such as passing laws that we're working on right now to get guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals and to increase penalties for criminals who possess guns," he noted. "What we've seen across the United States over the past year or two, and that is an increased number of shootings in both red states and blue states."

The governor pointed to mass shootings in California as proof that gun laws are ineffective.

"I think that the state in which the largest number of victims have occurred this year is in California, where they have very tough gun laws where 11 people died," he opined. "And so one thing that we can observe very easily, and that is there has been a dramatic increase in the amount of anger and violence that's taking place in America."

Bream did not ask a follow-up question about the lack of gun regulations in Texas.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.