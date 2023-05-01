'Remarkably callous': Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace started her Monday show by calling out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "remarkably callous."

The comments followed his comments after another mass shooting in Texas after a mother asked her family's neighbor to keep the noise down while he was shooting off his AR-15 in his yard Friday. Instead, the man killed most of the family members and has been on the run since, according to reports.

The mother stood in front of her children, protecting them by taking all of the bullets.

Abbott responded by highlighting the immigration status of the family that was killed.

"A remarkably callous reaction from Texas' Gov. Abbott," said Wallace. "He offered his condolences and referred to the victims as illegal immigrants, as if their immigration status has anything to do with the risks or nature of the crime, which is an alarming pattern of what's become an unmistakably an American problem."

Wallace welcomed Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime who was killed in 2018 when a gunman shot up Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She was just 14.

"Too many of those who we've elected because too many don't vote," Guttenberg said. "And all you need to do is look at a tweet like what came out from Greg Abbott today or Rick Scott, where they talked about the immigration status. Neither one of them said, how did he get an AR-15?"

He related it to the shooting in Tennessee last week in which he said Republicans wanted to talk about the shooter being transgender, and not how they got the weapon.

Police said Monday they had no leads in the effort to find Friday's suspected shooter, 38-year-old Mexican national Francisco Oropeza.

Watch the exchange below or at the link here.