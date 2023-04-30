Desperate Texas sheriff announces $80,000 reward for shooter as 250 officers search door-to-door
Police Tape (AFP)

At the Sunday afternoon briefing in San Jacinto County, Texas, Sheriff Greg Capers revealed they had about 250 law enforcement officials going door to door within a five-mile radius of the shooting.

The incident began when 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza was shooting off his AR-15. A neighbor went over to ask him if he could be quiet because it was waking up her children. Oropeza instead allegedlyopened fire on the family.

The mother, Sonia Argentina Gúzman, then used her body as a human shield for her two young children. They survived, but she was among the five who died.

FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith also acknowledged a "mistake" when they put up a photo of the shooter that wasn't actually Oropeza.

Capers also revealed that they were offering an $80,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Oropeza.

Oropeza is considered armed and dangerous.

See the briefing below or at the link here.

LIVE: FBI gives updates on search for man who killed 5 people in San Jacinto County www.youtube.com

