Whoopi slams Texas Republicans: Are any of these men qualified to write a law when they’re this clueless about a woman’s body?

The women of "The View" went after Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) at the top of their Tuesday show after signed draconian anti-abortion legislation into law. They began by showing the video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who made it clear on CNN that the so-called "six-week" abortion ban in Texas isn't exactly six weeks.

"Six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period, and two weeks late on your period for any person, any person with a menstrual cycle can happen if you are stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all. So, you don't have six weeks," the congresswoman told Anderson Cooper.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg came out of the gate with her frustration over male elected officials writing laws when they have no idea what they're talking about.

"So, the question really is, are any of these men qualified to write a law when they are this freaking clueless about a woman's body?" she asked.

Sara Haines agreed, saying she had "a bit of a visceral reaction" because it assumes that all women have a 28-day cycle, which generally only happens if one is using hormonal contraception, which makes the point moot.

"So, watching men discuss reproductive health -- certain men when they know so little, it does bother me. He also lacks an understanding on rape. Because in 2019 Texas has the most rapes in the United States, and 9 out of 10 of those were aggressed by an acquaintance. So, these aren't people on the streets. You can't clear the streets when they're in our homes, and so this bothered me because we're never going to agree on this issue."

She went on to say that the danger she thinks in the Texas abortion law is that they are "deputizing average citizens to turn on their neighbors in a way that I think is a slippery slope because this is now a model now — Texas, to also sidestep Roe v. Wade, but it becomes a model for bad faith and now your neighbors may come for your guns. Just be wary when you have a law like this, it's a bad precedent."

Conservative former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) noted that she considers herself "pro-life" but not an anti-choice extremist. She asked if lawmakers care so much about abortion why they haven't worked to prevent pregnancies from the beginning by making birth control over the counter.

"Why not try to empower women?" she asked.

