Watch: 'Pro-life' GOP candidate grilled by reporter about past arrest for assaulting his pregnant wife

Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez wants to institute a ban on abortion with no exceptions, including rape and incest; believes that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump; and says it's time for Colorado to have "a real First Lady again."

Those are the key takeaways from his recent interview with KUSA reporter Kyle Clark in Denver. Lopez also says he wants to eliminate mail-in voting, even though records show that he has voted by mail every time since Colorado gave voters the option to do so in 2013.

In the interview, Lopez defended his anti-abortion stance and dismissed a question about his 1993 arrest for violently assaulting his then-pregnant wife, Lisa.

"Both of those involve you exerting control over a woman's body," Kyle said. "Is that what Coloradans want from their governor?"

Lopez responded, "First of all, it wasn't a violent situation. There's only been one perfect man who's ever walked this Earth and we nailed him to the cross. I'm not a perfect man and I've made my mistakes but I've learned from them."

Lopez also denied that his "real First Lady again" comment was a homophobic dig at current Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, America's first openly gay governor. Polis married his long-time partner Marlon Reis while in office.

You can watch the entire interview below.