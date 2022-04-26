Trump slammed for 'incessant' babbling about voter fraud — after 539 days of failing to find any
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, Philip Bump laid out how former President Donald Trump continues to stick to his "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen with voter fraud, despite 539 days of claiming the fraud exists and failing to provide any proven examples.

And he was actually held to account for this in his recent interview with right-wing British personality Piers Morgan, which ended in him storming off the set.

"'Frank Sinatra said the best revenge is massive success,' Morgan said to Trump in the premiere episode of 'Piers Morgan Uncensored,' adding: 'Is it your best revenge? Rather than talking constantly about the last election?'" wrote Bump. "'I don’t talk constantly,' Trump replied, accusing Morgan of raising the subject. 'I don’t talk about it very much.'"

"Trump does, in fact, talk about his allegations that the election was stolen constantly," wrote Bump. "He had a rally in Delaware, Ohio over the weekend during which a reporter noted that he brought up the subject 'multiple times.' There are myriad examples of his giving an impromptu speech at an event hosted at Mar-a-Lago in which Trump suddenly starts riffing on the election results. It has been incessant in the nearly 540 days since the election occurred."

Ironically, noted Bump, this interview happened the same day as a huge dump of emails from the aftermath of the election, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner sending former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows information debunking a ballot conspiracy theory in Georgia, and strategist Jason Miller giving Meadows poll data saying Trump's own voters, at least at the time, wanted him to move on.

"Morgan does appear to have tried to crack the defensive wall Trump has built around his ego," concluded Bump. "It didn’t work. But it did show that, 539 days after the election, Trump still has nothing to back his claims of fraud. And that, 539 days later, neither Trump nor his most fervent supporters care."

