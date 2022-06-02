GOP lawmaker brandishes guns he says Dems want to ban while calling from his home into House Judiciary hearing

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday brandished a handgun before the camera while he was calling from his home to a House Judiciary Committee hearing on mass shootings.
During the hearing, Steube railed against Democrats for wanting to restrict the kinds of weapons Americans can buy in an effort to curb the prevalence of mass shootings in the United States.
At one point, he took out some of his own weapons and accused Democrats or wanting to ban it under proposed limits on the size of gun magazines.
"In front of me, I have a gun with a 21-round magazine," he said. "It would be banned. Here is a 12-round magazine, this magazine would be banned under the current bill. It doesn't fit because this gun was made for a 21 round magazine. This gun would be banned!"
He then accused Democrats of wanting to ban the gun that he carries around with him "every day to protect myself, my family, my wife, my home."
At this point, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) interjected to say that she hoped Steube wasn't waving loaded guns around.
"I'm at my house!" he shot back. "I can do whatever I want with my guns!"
