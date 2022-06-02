GOP lawmaker brandishes guns he says Dems want to ban while calling from his home into House Judiciary hearing

“They invented the whole saga of QAnon and planned all news and entertainment events 20 years ago,” the postcard read. “They planned 9/11, the 7/7 bombing, the Ukraine war, and Covid-19 and they told me that Luvox cures Covid-19.”

The postcard goes on to issue the dire warning that the world would end "on Good Friday" and predicted it would be as a result of "possibly by nukes." No nuclear weapons were shot off and the world did not end on Good Friday.

Vice discovered just how big the mailing could be and how much the individual would have spent to send it.

"We found that the person who sent the postcards likely did not in fact write the unhinged manifesto, but rather took it from a post on the anonymous message board 8kun, which is also where QAnon flourished," the report explained.



Social media posts revealed where some of the cards were sent and that many of those are not Q fans. Others noted that the person who sent the mailing could be unwell or even suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

One person indicated that it impacted her mother's poor mental health.

While this mailing has focused on the northeast, another happened in Phoenix where cards were stuck on cars in parking lots.

When the site reached out to the anonymous email address the person responded, "There's nothing special about any of the recipients." They also promised it wasn't a CIA conspiracy to collect data from people.

Those who sent the postcard did not craft the website, they confirmed. They ran the site through an online tool to discern if an artificial intelligence wrote the site. According to the tool, it seems to be machine-written.

The cost was crafted using the apparent volume and bulk mail costs.

“A card this size in color with postage is likely getting close to, if not already over, $1 a unit,” explained mail marketing specialist Nick Levasseur. “It seems to have gone out to a substantial number of households in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. At $1 a pop, you're looking at hundreds of thousands, at least, maybe into seven figures if the audience was large enough."

The anonymous email confirmed there was a considerable amount spent. We “spent a lot of money. More money than a crazy person has.”

Read the full report at Vice News.