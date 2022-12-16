The backlash to Donald Trump's NFT announcement continues, and the latest criticism was on a live national broadcast television audience as Republic political commentator and co-host of 'The View' Alyssa Farah Griffin widely mocked and insulted the former President for his 'major' announcement.

"It's like the Pokemon Presidency," Griffin, who used to work in the Trump administration, said during the show. Griffin continued, "It looks like a 3 a.m. infomercial you'd wake up to."

The rest of the co-hosts of 'The View' continued to give their takes on Trump's NFT roll out, with co-host Joy Behar quipping that the former President should sell the nuclear codes he allegedly stole, while co-host and lawyer Sunny Hostin called the move "disgraceful and embarrassing."

Hostin questioned the former president's business acumen, as Trump is getting into the NFT sector at the exact time the industry is reeling from the burst of the cryptocurrency bubble, highlighted by the failure of FTX and the subsequent arrest of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The Trump digital card collection is selling for $99 each, and according to various media reports the former introductory inventory has already sold out. The estimated funds raised from the NFT stunt hovers around $4.5 million.



