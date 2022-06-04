'A lot of high-level' Trump people can expect to be indicted: former attorney general

During an appearance on HBO"s "Real Time" with host Bill Maher, former Attorney General Eric Holder speculated that there is a wealth of evidence that could lead to criminal indictments of Donald Trump and multiple "high-level" members of his administration.

Speaking with the host, Holder claimed that, if he were still heading up the Department of Justice, Trump would be in big trouble.

"What would you do if you were still attorney general about Trump and Jan 6th? " host Maher asked.

"If you had asked me that question about a year or so ago I would have been awfully concerned about the divisive nature of a case against the former president," Holder replied. "But now because of what we know from what great journalists have done, the leaks that have come from the January 6th committee, if you show me that Donald Trump was involved in the efforts to foment a coup, and you can show the requisite intent, he has to be indicted."

After the audience applauded, Holder went on to add, "A lot of high-level people in the Trump administration, I suspect the President himself, people at the Justice Department, are all going to find themselves on a little document that says, 'The United States vs. 'fill in the blank.'"

