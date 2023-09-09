'He doesn’t care about you': Ex-Trump aide tells others in his orbit to speak up

Former Donald Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham took to X on Friday in response to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' failure to get his charges in the Georgia election racketeering case removed to federal court, and highlighted how the affair shows how little regard the former president has for the wellbeing of those loyal to him.

"Remarkable to see where many have ended up post-Trump Admin," wrote Grisham. "Meadows. Bannon/Navarro convicted. Rudy in ruin. People indicted/broke. Meanwhile 'the boss' continues to lie/raise $ off people. It’s so hard to watch. Please speak up-you know who you are. He doesn’t care about you."

Asked by one commenter why anyone even goes into Trump's orbit in the first place when it ends so badly, Grisham offered, "That’s a totally fair ? & all I can offer is you feel 'special/untouchable' when in his circle. Your ego almost mirrors his & u think he’ll never turn on u. If u think about leaving it’s scary - he attacks, both sides hate you, jobs are hard to come by & people need to survive."

Grisham last month excoriated Trump over his ongoing attacks and insults against the prosecutors involved in his legal cases. “I think it's chilling, you know, legally, it doesn't seem like it's very smart, but how is that not intimidation?” she said at the time.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is prosecuting Trump, Meadows, and 17 other co-defendants for a series of alleged organized criminal acts to try to overturn the election results in Georgia, from the standing of false electors, to Trump's phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" extra votes, to the breaching of elections equipment in Coffee County and the harrassment and intimidation of poll workers.

Some other co-defendants are trying to move for removal of their case to federal court, including former DOJ civil division official Jeffrey Clark — which Willis responded to in a harsh filing pointing out none of what he's accused of doing fits within the scope of a federal official's responsibility.