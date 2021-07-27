'Groveling before white supremacists': GOP senate candidate slammed for 'going fully anti-Semitic'
J.D. Vance MSNBC

A Republican candidate for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) was both criticized for antisemitism and mocked for accidentally yet accurately linking extremism with conservatism on Monday.

Venture capitalist J.D. Vance, whose former boss, billionaire PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel has invested $10 million in a PAC supporting him, posted the strange tweet attacking the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL is a civil rights organization dedicated to "monitoring, tracking and responding to antisemitism in the United States." Vance is the author of "Hillbilly Elegy."

He retweeted this post from disclose.tv and called the ADL "a joke of an organization that just goes after conservatives."

Some slammed Vance's tweet as antisemitic:

Others just mocked him for accidentally speaking the truth about "extremist and hate movements."