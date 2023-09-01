Heidi Stevens: In the wake of yet another school shooting, I fear young people will give up on our willingness to protect them

A message reading "Carolina Strong" is displayed on a screen after a vigil for slain professor Zijie Yan at University of North Carolina on Aug. 30, 2023, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. - Eros Hoagland/Getty Images North America/TNS
The Aug. 30 edition of the Daily Tar Heel, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s student newspaper, was supposed to be devoted to the upcoming football season. The first game would be days away. They would play South Carolina at home in prime time. Hard to imagine a bigger story.
Then an armed suspect walked up to associate professor Zijie Yan on Aug. 28 and shot him dead. The campus was sent into lockdown and thousands upon thousands of students, faculty and staff—and the people who love them—were sent reeling toward an all-too-familiar cycle of dread and fear.