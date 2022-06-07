Florida man fatally shot in the back after his two-year-old finds illegal loaded gun: report

On Monday, WEAR-TV reported that a man in the Orlando, Florida area was fatally shot after his two-year-old son found a loaded gun.

"Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a press conference Monday afternoon to release details in the case," said the report. "Sheriff Mina said that on May 26, a 2-year-old found a loaded gun and fatally shot his father in the back. He added that the gun was in a bag on the floor."

"According to Sheriff Mina, both of the boy's parents are convicted felons on probation and left a loaded gun out in the house," said the report. "The shooting victim was identified as Reggie Mabry. His wife Marie Ayala was arrested for manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon."

Tragedies involving small children getting into guns are a commonplace occurrence. Last year, another incident in Florida led to a man being arrested after his toddler shot his mother while he was on a Zoom call.

READ: 'Like the tenth time we’ve called the police on him': Florida man could get hate crimes charges after targeting Black neighbors

Congress is currently debating new safety laws in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Significant new gun restrictions, like a ban on assault weapons or raising the age to purchase them, appear to be off the table, but some other measures are being discussed, including adding more information to federal background checks, promoting state "red flag laws," and an expansion of mental health care.