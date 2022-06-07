Gary Dragon was finally arrested after multiple attacks on a Black family in his neighborhood. While he faced attempted burglary charges, assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

The victims were seen on the police body camera speaking about the white Florida man and they revealed that his attacks have been numerous, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

“This is like the tenth time we’ve called the police on him,” the resident says.



"Allegedly, the victim was in his home sleeping when Dragon came to his front door and started yelling and saying he wanted to fight. The children of the house recorded his tirade on a cellphone capturing his threats, him kicking the neighbors’ door and racially tinged derogatory outbursts," said the report.

“I’ll burn your [expletive] house down!” Dragon screamed along with several uses of the N-word. Dragon also threatened to hurt the Black family's daughter.

“When it turns into racial incidents like that and comments and threats, then it’s at a higher level where we won’t tolerate anything like that," said a Daytona Beach officer.



Click Orlando reported that Dragon's excuse is that he was "triggered" after reading something posted on social media. According to Dragon, the family posted his photo online calling him a "child predator." The police couldn't find the post he was angry about, but even if it existed, police explained he can't commit crimes in retaliation.

“You said you were going to kill them, Gary. You said you were going to set their house on fire. What are we supposed to do about that?" the officer asked.



He was denied bond and the judge believes he should stay in jail for the public's protection.

Read the full report and see a clip of the video below: