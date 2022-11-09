Gun violence survivor becomes first Afro-Cuban and Gen Z-er elected to Congress

Maxwell Frost has become the first Gen Z-er and first Afro-Cuban ever elected to Congress.

Frost, who is a 25-year-old gun violence survivor, became a gun reform activist while in high school and was a national organizing director for the gun control movement March for Our Lives, according to The Daily Beast.

He has taken over the seat once held by Val Demings, who lost to Marco Rubio in the Senate race this Tuesday.

Speaking to HuffPost last month, he said if elected, his goal is to stop mass shootings before they start.

“The goal here should be to build a world where people don’t feel the need to use a gun to solve their problems in the first place,” Frost said.

In a tweet this Tuesday after the results were in, he wrote, "TODAY, GEN-Z IS GOING TO CONGRESS BAYBEEEE."

“... We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future...”