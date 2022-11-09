Trump is 'screaming at everyone' after watching his hand-picked candidates flop: CNN's Jim Acosta

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly fuming over the Republican Party's failure to produce a red wave, but he's not ruling out an announcement about a 2024 presidential campaign.

The twice-impeached former president's hand-picked GOP candidates largely flopped in Tuesday's midterm elections, and Democrats still have an outside shot at maintaining congressional majorities in both chambers, which CNN's Jim Acosta said leaves Trump and his inner circle pointing fingers at one another.

“'Trump is livid' and 'screaming at everyone,' after last night’s disappointing midterm results for GOP, according to a Trump adviser," Acosta reported. "The adviser went on to slam the former president’s handpicked contenders: 'they were all bad candidates.' 'Candidates matter,' the adviser said."



Trump had reportedly considered announcing a presidential run on Monday, ahead of the midterms, but sources say the election results muddle the timeline for entering the 2024 race.

"This adviser said it’s unlikely Trump would delay his expected presidential announcement because 'it’s too humiliating to delay,'" Acosta reported. "But the adviser said there are too many unknowns at this point."