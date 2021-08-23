Alleged shooter arrested in downtown Portland after Proud Boys clash with anti-protesters

A Portland Tribune reporter appeared to capture gunfire as it erupted near protesters in downtown Portland Sunday evening. The report explained that one if not two people appeared to be shooting a gun after the KMart parking lot clash.


One bullet strike could be seen embedded into the wall of Mod Pizza. Across the street, a silver car had a cracked side window and a bullet hole embedded in the car.

The report said that officers arrived after the incident and a crowd of people clapped sarcastically.




"Do your jobs!" one man shouted.

"Hey! They pointed a gun at my f*cking face!" another person said.

Police then appeared to capture the man.



Read the full report at the Portland Tribune.

SmartNews