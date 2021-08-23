Alleged shooter arrested in downtown Portland after Proud Boys clash with anti-protesters

A Portland Tribune reporter appeared to capture gunfire as it erupted near protesters in downtown Portland Sunday evening. The report explained that one if not two people appeared to be shooting a gun after the KMart parking lot clash.
Man with handgun opening fire now https://t.co/tkN3Wf5g0w— Zane Sparling (@Zane Sparling) 1629679646.0
Bystanders in downtown Portland think this could be ricochet strike from gunfire — others say casing is unspent bul… https://t.co/3bKdCIY0sy— Zane Sparling (@Zane Sparling) 1629680211.0
One bullet strike could be seen embedded into the wall of Mod Pizza. Across the street, a silver car had a cracked side window and a bullet hole embedded in the car.
The report said that officers arrived after the incident and a crowd of people clapped sarcastically.
Bystanders believe they’ve found more bullet strikes from a downtown Portland shooting that happened after a man di… https://t.co/6Fc2GD65tl— Zane Sparling (@Zane Sparling) 1629681264.0
Portland Police: Shots fired call leaves bullet holes in SW Portland building. https://t.co/qDUsDoaG9w https://t.co/GRIw10PuZl— Fox12Oregon (@Fox12Oregon) 1616562905.0
Bullet hole in a car in downtown Portland, Oregon https://t.co/wy1z6xHy0V— Sergio Olmos (@Sergio Olmos) 1629680988.0
"Do your jobs!" one man shouted.
"Hey! They pointed a gun at my f*cking face!" another person said.
More footage of incident in downtown Portland https://t.co/K9AaNyrVHN— Zane Sparling (@Zane Sparling) 1629680992.0
Police then appeared to capture the man.
Arrest made of the shooter. Will post more soon. https://t.co/h466xxIj1r— Sean Carmitchel (@Sean Carmitchel) 1629680940.0