Third officer dies of suicide after responding to Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS

The Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday that a Washington, D.C. officer who responded to the attack on the U.S. Capitol has died of suicide.

"Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the department told CNN in a statement.

Hashida is the third officer who has died of suicide after responding to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood both reportedly died of suicide after the attack.

