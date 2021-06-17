Trump-loving militant charged with bringing guns to the Capitol riot after relative warned against violent plot

A U.S. Capitol rioter was slapped with a gun charge in addition to charges that have kept him jailed since March.

Guy Reffitt, an alleged member of the right-wing Three Percenters militia movement, was indicted Thursday on one count of transporting a firearm in furtherance of civil disorder, on top of previous charges of obstructing an official proceeding, obstruction of justice and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

The North Texas man was accused of bringing a rifle and semi-automatic handgun to the Capitol, where he is accused of leading a group of rioters up the steps to confront law enforcement officers, which forced them to retreat closer to the building and allowed them to be overwhelmed.

After returning home, prosecutors said, Reffitt told his children they would be considered traitors if they reported him to investigators and warned that "traitors get shot."

Reffitt had allegedly threatened social media companies for months before the Capitol riot, and a relative warned the FBI in December that he seemed to be plotting violent action against lawmakers, and investigators said he took and AR-15 and handgun with him to Washington.