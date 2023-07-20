'Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a living, breathing, false flag operation': Hakeem Jeffries

"The former president has already received a target letter. But there are still witnesses who are testifying. What is going on? What does it tell you about the timing here?" the host asked.

Rubin replied, "In the last indictment from this office of the special counsel, there was a target letter sent to President Trump in mid-May. He was not indicted until June 8th. And we obviously know that, up through and including June 8th, there were witnesses that testified before the grand jury. It was that morning that I caught up with Stan Woodward, who, ironically, is also Will Russell's attorney escorting -- into that courthouse. So, it doesn't necessarily mean that both things can't be true. There can be witnesses scheduled, and we can still be barreling toward an indictment."

She added, "One other possibility is that the special counsel is preparing to indict former president Trump and a couple of people close to him, as they did in the records investigation, with Trump and Walt Nauta ... It may be that they are doing the exact reverse that you would expect in an investigation, particularly of this magnitude, but rather than first charge of the lowest level offenders and try to flip them, as you pursue the king pin, they are first going to pursue the king pin, especially because they're running out of time and, essentially, show everybody else, this is what we have. And if you want to avoid the same, now is a good time to come in and tell us what you know."

