Kentucky Republican apologizes to Congressional Black Caucus chair for profane altercation in Capitol subway
On Tuesday, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-OH) alleged on Twitter that Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) poked her in the back and told her to "kiss [his] ass" on the House Subway platform after she asked he wear a mask.


According to CNN's Manu Raju, the entire Congressional Black Caucus called on Rogers to apologize: "Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered on the steps of the Capitol, berating Hal Rogers for his treatment of Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, demanding apology, accusing him of assaulting her and making — accusing him of acting in ways considered racist, in the words of some of the members, and demanding that he say something about this."

Raju also says that Rogers has told him he has apologized to Beatty, saying, "My words were not acceptable."

