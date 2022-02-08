'Absolutely no doubt' Mitch McConnell wants to see Trump indicted: George Conway

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday slammed the Republican National Committee for censuring Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) over their participation in the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

McConnell took particular exception to the implication in the RNC resolution that the January 6th Capitol riots were "legitimate political discourse."

"It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election," McConnell said.

Writing on Twitter, anti-Trump conservative attorney George Conway argues that there is "absolutely no doubt" that McConnell secretly wants to see former President Donald Trump get indicted so that he will no longer have to deal with him.

As proof, Conway posted a pair of statements made by McConnell in the wake of the Capitol riots that hinted prosecuting Trump would be appropriate.

"We have a criminal justice system in this country," McConnell said nearly a year ago. "We have civil litigation. And former Presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one."

"I think the fact-finding [by the J6 committee] is interesting," McConnell said late last year. "We’re all going to be watching it. It was a horrendous event, and I think what [the J6C is] seeking to find out is something the public needs to know."

See Conway's tweets below.





