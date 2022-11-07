Baltimore house decorated for Halloween draws complaint to health inspector
Photo: Fox network promotional materials

Halloween displays aren't unusual on the holiday, but one was apparently so unusual, and realistic, that it drew a complaint to the health department.

Baltimore Banner reporter Emily Sullivan reported Sunday that a home in the city crafted a homemade sign reading "Bob's Burgers," the name of the animated series on Fox. Another small sign underneath read "Grand re-re-re-re opening."

According to a photo of the complaint filed to the Maryland State Health Inspector, "Complaint states that a restaurant is being run ot of this personal residence."

On the form, it also says: "Observations: Residence had a 'Human Burger' Halloween decoration with 'Bob's Burgers' sign hung as a part of decorations. No food being served at the location. Complaint not confirmed."

The report led folks to wonder how anyone could not have heard of the television show, particularly after they did a movie release.

Fox shows like "The Simpsons" and "Bob's Burgers" are known for making infamous Halloween episodes.

See the photo of the house and the complaint from Sullivan below:

