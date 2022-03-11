Hannity tries to get Trump to call Putin 'evil' -- and Trump changes the subject

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday tried to help former President Donald Trump repair his public image after Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "genius" invasion of Ukraine.

However, the twice-impeached former president did not take Hannity's prompts.

During an interview with Trump, Hannity tried to downplay Trump's past praise of Putin.

"You came under some fire when you said Vladimir Putin's very smart," Hannity said. "I think I know you a little bit better than most people in the media, and I think you also recognize he's evil, do you not?"

Trump, however, did not directly answer Hannity's question.

"Well I was referring to the fact that he said this is an independent nation," Trump said, referring to Putin's declaration that eastern portions of Ukraine were now their own states. "This was before there was any attack! He's calling it an independent nation! Now, a lot of things are changing, now look, this doesn't seem to be the same Putin I was dealing with! But I will tell you, he wouldn't have changed if I were dealing with him, he wouldn't have changed!"

