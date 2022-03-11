Newly indicted Russian spy donated money to only one American politician: Tulsi Gabbard

The United States Department of Justice this week indicted dual U.S.-Russian citizen Elena Branson with being an unregistered Russian agent, and now The Daily Beast has uncovered some new details on her political activities.

According to the publication, Branson only donated money to one American politician: Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who for years has parroted Kremlin talking points about international affairs.

"According to Federal Election Commission records, an Elena Branson made two donations in 2019 to Gabbard’s presidential campaign," writes The Daily Beast. "The filings tie the donation to Branson’s former address at a million-dollar condo on Central Park West. However, the merchant banker listed her occupation as 'not employed.'"

Gabbard, a longshot presidential candidate in 2020 who garnered little support from Democratic primary voters, has long gone beyond opposing American military intervention and has spoken out explicitly in favor of Russian foreign policy, such as her defense of Russia's assistance to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

"Gabbard is a longtime favorite of the Russian propaganda machine," notes The Daily Beast. "She hired an alleged Russian agent on her campaign, and her Putin-backing has struck officials and political observers as well out of the norm for years."