'More than a Fox host': Adam Schiff explains why the committee wants to hear from Sean Hannity

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots wants to talk with Fox News host Sean Hannity -- and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday explained why during an MSNBC interview.

Schiff pointed to text messages that Hannity sent to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows during the riots as a reason to bring the Fox News personality in to testify.

"He was more than a Fox host," Schiff explained. "He was a confidante, adviser, campaign for the former president. And I would hope that, if he's asked by the committee, and I expect he will be very soon, that he would cooperate with us."

Schiff then emphasized that, for the moment, this was a voluntary request and not a subpoena.

During the Capitol riots, Hannity texted Meadows and urged him to get former President Donald Trump to make a statement telling his supporters to leave the Capitol.

Watch the video below.

