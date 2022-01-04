'More than a Fox host': Adam Schiff explains why the committee wants to hear from Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity (Screen Capture)

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots wants to talk with Fox News host Sean Hannity -- and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday explained why during an MSNBC interview.

Schiff pointed to text messages that Hannity sent to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows during the riots as a reason to bring the Fox News personality in to testify.

"He was more than a Fox host," Schiff explained. "He was a confidante, adviser, campaign for the former president. And I would hope that, if he's asked by the committee, and I expect he will be very soon, that he would cooperate with us."

READ MORE: Three more cops sue Trump for inciting MAGA riots that left them with 'physical and emotional injuries'

Schiff then emphasized that, for the moment, this was a voluntary request and not a subpoena.

During the Capitol riots, Hannity texted Meadows and urged him to get former President Donald Trump to make a statement telling his supporters to leave the Capitol.

Watch the video below.

SmartNews Video