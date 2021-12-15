Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham will address their Meadows text messages on Tuesday night: Fox News' Bret Baier

Two primetime Fox News personalities are apparently going to address text messages they sent to former Trump chief of staff during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Fox News host Bret Baier said on Tuesday that both Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity are going to discuss "in depth" the text messages they sent to Meadows urging him to get former President Donald Trump to call off the rioters at the Capitol.

Ingraham and Hannity have drawn criticism for privately urging Trump to put a stop to the riots while publicly implying that the rioters were not Trump supporters but were rather members of Antifa who had infiltrated a pro-Trump rally.

In text messages revealed by the House Select Committee investigating the riots, Ingraham warned Meadows that Trump was "destroying his legacy" by not speaking out on the riots and urged him to get the president to act.

Hannity, meanwhile, asked if Trump could "make a statement" where he would "ask people to leave the Capitol."

Watch Baier discuss Hannity and Ingraham's text messages below.






