If George Soros had a house full of Nazi memorabilia would Fox give him a pass: Mehdi Hasan asks

The "friend" of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, that has been paying for the Thomas couple to go on lavish trips around the world on his pal's private jet and personal yacht, is also known for collecting Nazi memorabilia. While Republicans have excused it away as ensuring the horrors of history are remembered, the reality is a little more disturbing.

GOP donor Harlan Crow has a yard full of statues of dictators on display. He has a signed portrait of Adolf Hitler and an autographed copy of Hitler's book Mein Kampf. One house guest found some of Hitler's linens and place settings hidden away in an upstairs cabinet, hidden away from the public.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan noted that for the past few weeks, Fox hosts and conservative pundits have collected around the false conspiracy theory that Jewish funder George Soros was behind the prosecution.

"The long-standing smear against him, one of the big attack lines from the right is to suggest Soros was a Nazi sympathizer and collaborated during the war," Hasan said. "It's nonsense. It's been repeatedly debunked. Soros, who is Jewish, was two years old when Hitler came to power and was a teenager during World War II. But here is where things get interesting, ironic, bizarre, in fact. The Republican Party has its own billionaire donor, who was accused of meddling in the judicial system. Conservative real estate mogul Harlan Crow, who, this week, we learned, thanks to ProPublica, has been taking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on undeclared, luxury trips for years, for free, on his yacht, to an all-male retreat."

The total on the trips could total as much as $500,000. Crow also gave $500,000 to a lobbying group run by Thomas' wife, Ginni.

It made Hasan wonder if it's time to start calling Thomas a Crow-backed Justice the way the right calls someone Soros-backed.

"No museum curator I know would glorify such artifacts that way. Hitler's painting was signed and just hanging on the wall as art," said Danah Boyd, who is known as a tech and social media scholar, who revealed what she saw at Crows' home.

"His defenders on the right say that this is all unfair, absurd! That Crow is just commemorating the horrors of the 20th century," said Hasan. "I mean, Crow self says that he's just preserving history. Now to be clear, I'm not saying Harlan Crow is or is not a Nazi sympathizer. What I am saying is that when you have Nazi linens in your house and a copy of Mein Kompf autographed by the Führer himself, I don't think you can chalk that down to preserving history. And for those saying this isn't a story, this isn't fair to Harlan Crow. Again, remember the double standard is in play. If George Soros had a home full of Hitler memorabilia and a garden full of dictator statues, would Fox in the GOP give him a pass? Or would they be losing their minds and screaming, Nazi at him? And yet we have Harlan Crow, and Harlan Crow's home."

He closed by repeating something he's echoed for many years: every accusation from a Republican or a conservative is actually a confession.

See the full commentary below or at the link here.