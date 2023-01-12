RNC chair hopeful touts love of 'Judeo-Christian values' amid 'whisper campaign' attacking her Sikh faith

Republican National Committee hopeful Harmeet Dhillon recently addressed her Sikh faith to the Alabama Republican Party in a mass email, according to NBC News.

Dhillon's decision to address her faith with other Republicans comes after at least one RNC official received an email citing her faith as a reason to oppose her candidacy.

In an email sent to the steering committee of the Alabama Republican Party, Dillon tried to address members' concerns by saying, "I would like to take a minute to address concerns that have been raised by a small handful of Alabama Republican Party activists regarding my faith and how that would impact my ability to champion our nation’s Judeo-Christian values that are encapsulated in our Party Platform."

Dillon used the email to detail her loyalty to the founding principles of the United States.

In neighboring Louisiana, which recently had its own no-confidence vote on current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel approved overwhelmingly, RNC member Roger Villere said in a NBC News interview that there is a "whisper campaign" against Dillon's religion he called "despicable."

However Villere, did not give specific names or politicians linked to the alleged campaign against Dillon.Many political insiders believe that Dillon's religion will still continue to be an issue with Christian conservatives in the Republican party.