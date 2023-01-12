'Shove it': Mike Lindell snaps at reporters who ask him about smear campaign against RNC rival

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this week snapped at reporters when they asked him about a smear campaign being launched against a rival candidate to become chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Politico reports that an RNC member this week received an email from a purported Lindell supporter encouraging them not to back RNC chair candidate Harmeet Dhillon due to her Sikh faith.

“She is an Indian Sikh by birth and heritage, Not of Judeo-Christian worldview,” the emailer wrote. “None of these core character positions aligns with the Republican Party Platform, planks, or conservatism in general.”

The emailer then encouraged them to support Lindell instead, whom they described as an "ardent Christian conservative."

Politico reached out to the Trump-loving pillow monger for his reaction, and he merely replied, "Shove it."

However, current RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is being challenged by both Lindell and Dhillon, condemned the attack and said the GOP should be open to people of all faiths.

"As a member of a minority faith myself, I would never condone such attacks," said McDaniel, who is a Mormon. "I have vowed to run a positive campaign and will continue to do so.”